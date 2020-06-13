144 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL with balcony
"She said she's from a little town called Streamwood. / Where you can hear the coyotes and the train horn and the cracks in the road. / Or so I'm told." (- Matt Glista, "Streamwood")
From the early 1800s through 1950, many people moved to Illinois as dairy farmers, ending up in a village originally known as 'Hoosier Grove'. Luckily for you, knowing how to milk a cow isn't a prerequisite for living and thriving in Streamwood today. One of the fastest-growing communities within the Chicago metropolitan area, Streamwood, along with Bartlett and Hanover Park, constitutes what is known as the Tri Village area. A 30-minute drive from O'Hare Airport and about an hour's drive from Chicago, Streamwood is home to an award-winning park district. That's reason enough to move here, we say! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Streamwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.