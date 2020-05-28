All apartments in Oak Park
942 North Austin Boulevard North.
942 North Austin Boulevard North

942 North Austin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

942 North Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features. Finished basement with a 4th bedroom and a 2nd bathroom, large foyer, living room bay window, custom blinds to all windows, hardwood flooring throughout, central air, front porch, and rear large deck. Notice the deck overlooking the oversized parking area, 2 car garage, and long driveway. Recently laid concrete in the rear of the property for entertainment and extra parking. Fenced in front and large back yard with a privacy fence in the back yard. Easy access to public transportation; bus and green line train, hospital, shopping, laundry, eateries, and great school district. Perfect location for doctors and nurses working at the nearby hospital or families with school age children. The house will be professionally cleaned once leased. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have any available units?
942 North Austin Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have?
Some of 942 North Austin Boulevard North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 North Austin Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
942 North Austin Boulevard North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 North Austin Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 942 North Austin Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North offer parking?
Yes, 942 North Austin Boulevard North does offer parking.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 North Austin Boulevard North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have a pool?
No, 942 North Austin Boulevard North does not have a pool.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 942 North Austin Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 North Austin Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 North Austin Boulevard North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 942 North Austin Boulevard North has units with air conditioning.

