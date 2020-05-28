942 North Austin Boulevard North.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features. Finished basement with a 4th bedroom and a 2nd bathroom, large foyer, living room bay window, custom blinds to all windows, hardwood flooring throughout, central air, front porch, and rear large deck. Notice the deck overlooking the oversized parking area, 2 car garage, and long driveway. Recently laid concrete in the rear of the property for entertainment and extra parking. Fenced in front and large back yard with a privacy fence in the back yard. Easy access to public transportation; bus and green line train, hospital, shopping, laundry, eateries, and great school district. Perfect location for doctors and nurses working at the nearby hospital or families with school age children. The house will be professionally cleaned once leased. Schedule your appointment today.