Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

910 Lyman Ave

910 South Lyman Avenue · (773) 370-9999
Location

910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Oak Park one bedroom near blue line train pay only Electricity &, Rent · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .908 S Lyman 2nd floor (corner of Lyman and Harrison) One block to the train (blue line), this great Oak Park vintage property in the art district near the blue line has new windows,new porches and a laundry room. One bedroom on the 2nd floor newly sanded wood floor apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, is a must see. Heat,cooking gas,water & new appliances included. One of the few buildings left were the building pays for cooking gas. you only have to pay for your lights and rent. Please call lucy 773-370-9999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Lyman Ave have any available units?
910 Lyman Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Lyman Ave have?
Some of 910 Lyman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Lyman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
910 Lyman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Lyman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 910 Lyman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 910 Lyman Ave offer parking?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 910 Lyman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Lyman Ave have a pool?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 910 Lyman Ave have accessible units?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Lyman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Lyman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Lyman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
