910 Lyman Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .908 S Lyman 2nd floor (corner of Lyman and Harrison) One block to the train (blue line), this great Oak Park vintage property in the art district near the blue line has new windows,new porches and a laundry room. One bedroom on the 2nd floor newly sanded wood floor apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, is a must see. Heat,cooking gas,water & new appliances included. One of the few buildings left were the building pays for cooking gas. you only have to pay for your lights and rent. Please call lucy 773-370-9999



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949884)