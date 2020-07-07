All apartments in Oak Park
675 Lake St 232.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

675 Lake St 232

675 Lake Street · (410) 322-3278
Location

675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,648

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
Spacious 1BR, Luxury lifestyle in Oak Park! - Property Id: 267822

Vintage charm meets modern luxury in this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired boutique apartment community! Come live and play in the heart of downtown Oak Park - enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment just steps from your door! Step through our stunning landscaped courtyard or take a break by the edge of our sparkling fountain! Beautifully finished apartments include granite counters, laminate wood flooring, black Whirlpool appliances and ample closet space. Need a bit more room? Cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling windows available in select apartments! Experience convenience with on-site card operated laundry rooms, dependable on site maintenance and a 24/7 fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Be sure to ask about our Preferred Employer Program and let us show you why we've won the "A List Award in Customer Service" 6 years in a row! With the best value per square foot in Oak Park, we make it easy to enjoy life in Chicago's most celebrated suburb!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/675-lake-st-oak-park-il-unit-232/267822
Property Id 267822

(RLNE5939147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 675 Lake St 232 have any available units?
675 Lake St 232 has a unit available for $1,648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Lake St 232 have?
Some of 675 Lake St 232's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Lake St 232 currently offering any rent specials?
675 Lake St 232 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Lake St 232 pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Lake St 232 is pet friendly.
Does 675 Lake St 232 offer parking?
No, 675 Lake St 232 does not offer parking.
Does 675 Lake St 232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Lake St 232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Lake St 232 have a pool?
No, 675 Lake St 232 does not have a pool.
Does 675 Lake St 232 have accessible units?
No, 675 Lake St 232 does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Lake St 232 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Lake St 232 has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Lake St 232 have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Lake St 232 does not have units with air conditioning.

