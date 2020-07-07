675 Lake St 232.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym

Spacious 1BR, Luxury lifestyle in Oak Park! - Property Id: 267822



Vintage charm meets modern luxury in this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired boutique apartment community! Come live and play in the heart of downtown Oak Park - enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment just steps from your door! Step through our stunning landscaped courtyard or take a break by the edge of our sparkling fountain! Beautifully finished apartments include granite counters, laminate wood flooring, black Whirlpool appliances and ample closet space. Need a bit more room? Cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling windows available in select apartments! Experience convenience with on-site card operated laundry rooms, dependable on site maintenance and a 24/7 fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Be sure to ask about our Preferred Employer Program and let us show you why we've won the "A List Award in Customer Service" 6 years in a row! With the best value per square foot in Oak Park, we make it easy to enjoy life in Chicago's most celebrated suburb!

