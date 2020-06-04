All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 675 Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
675 Lake
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

675 Lake

675 Lake Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,551

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT | HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET | HEAT, A/C & TRASH INCLUDED | 740 SQ FT APARTMENT AMENITIES: Abundant Closet Space 2-Story Lofted Units Available Cable Ready Central Air Conditioning Contemporary Kitchens with Granite Countertops, Black Whirlpool Appliances and Maple Shaker-Style Cabinets Custom window treatments Heat, A/C and Trash included High Speed Internet Access Available Individual Rentable Storage Lockers Plush Carpet throughout Living Room and Bedroom(s) V.A.L.U. Added Luxury Upgrades Wood Grain Laminate Flooring throughout Foyer and Kitchen Floor to Ceiling Windows* In-unit Washer/Dryer* Vaulted Ceilings* *IN SELECT APARTMENTS COMMUNITY AMENITIES: 24-hour Emergency Maintenance 24-Hour Resident Lounge and Business Center 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Individual Televisions on Equipment Bicycle Storage Area Bilingual Staff Business / Conference Center with Free WiFi Cats and Dogs Welcome Close to public transportation and only 1/2 block from "L" Station Close to Restaurants and Shopping Controlled Access Entry Dry Cleaning Pick-Up/Drop-Off Elevator Building 24-hour Luxer One Packaging System resident package receiving 24-hour community laundry facilities with text & email notifications Preferred Employer Private, Professionally Landscaped Courtyard with Fountain Underground Climate-Controlled Parking Laundry Facilities on Every Floor PET POLICY: Cats and dogs allowed. $350 one time pet fee. $20 per month pet rent per pet. We have a 65 pound weight limit and the restricted breeds are: American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Presacanarios, Wolf hybrids & any mixtures of these breeds.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Lake have any available units?
675 Lake has a unit available for $1,551 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Lake have?
Some of 675 Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Lake currently offering any rent specials?
675 Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Lake pet-friendly?
No, 675 Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 675 Lake offer parking?
Yes, 675 Lake does offer parking.
Does 675 Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Lake have a pool?
No, 675 Lake does not have a pool.
Does 675 Lake have accessible units?
No, 675 Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 675 Lake has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 675 Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity