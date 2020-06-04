Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access package receiving

FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT | HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET | HEAT, A/C & TRASH INCLUDED | 740 SQ FT APARTMENT AMENITIES: Abundant Closet Space 2-Story Lofted Units Available Cable Ready Central Air Conditioning Contemporary Kitchens with Granite Countertops, Black Whirlpool Appliances and Maple Shaker-Style Cabinets Custom window treatments Heat, A/C and Trash included High Speed Internet Access Available Individual Rentable Storage Lockers Plush Carpet throughout Living Room and Bedroom(s) V.A.L.U. Added Luxury Upgrades Wood Grain Laminate Flooring throughout Foyer and Kitchen Floor to Ceiling Windows* In-unit Washer/Dryer* Vaulted Ceilings* *IN SELECT APARTMENTS COMMUNITY AMENITIES: 24-hour Emergency Maintenance 24-Hour Resident Lounge and Business Center 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Individual Televisions on Equipment Bicycle Storage Area Bilingual Staff Business / Conference Center with Free WiFi Cats and Dogs Welcome Close to public transportation and only 1/2 block from "L" Station Close to Restaurants and Shopping Controlled Access Entry Dry Cleaning Pick-Up/Drop-Off Elevator Building 24-hour Luxer One Packaging System resident package receiving 24-hour community laundry facilities with text & email notifications Preferred Employer Private, Professionally Landscaped Courtyard with Fountain Underground Climate-Controlled Parking Laundry Facilities on Every Floor PET POLICY: Cats and dogs allowed. $350 one time pet fee. $20 per month pet rent per pet. We have a 65 pound weight limit and the restricted breeds are: American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Presacanarios, Wolf hybrids & any mixtures of these breeds.



Terms: One year lease