Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

221 North Oak Park Avenue

221 North Oak Park Avenue · (312) 625-7275
Location

221 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Enjoy life in the heart of Oak Park! Spectacular location in the much desired Hemingway District just steps away from restaurants, shops, park, library and public transit. Character filled top floor unit with 9' ceilings and beautiful finishes. Enjoy an afternoon nap with custom insulated blackout curtains keeping all sights and sounds away. Or, open the curtains and gaze at the gorgeous serene courtyard. Entertain in your lovely granite kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area opening to the living room. This updated unit in a vintage building is loaded with amenities you would expect in newer construction such as in-unit laundry, central air, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, ample closet space including a walk-in with with adjustable shelving, space in the basement for bikes plus optional additional storage for $50/month. One dog allowed ($25/mo) on a case by case basis, sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have any available units?
221 North Oak Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have?
Some of 221 North Oak Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 North Oak Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 North Oak Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 North Oak Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 North Oak Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 221 North Oak Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 North Oak Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 North Oak Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 North Oak Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 North Oak Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 North Oak Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 North Oak Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
