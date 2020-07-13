221 North Oak Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard

Enjoy life in the heart of Oak Park! Spectacular location in the much desired Hemingway District just steps away from restaurants, shops, park, library and public transit. Character filled top floor unit with 9' ceilings and beautiful finishes. Enjoy an afternoon nap with custom insulated blackout curtains keeping all sights and sounds away. Or, open the curtains and gaze at the gorgeous serene courtyard. Entertain in your lovely granite kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area opening to the living room. This updated unit in a vintage building is loaded with amenities you would expect in newer construction such as in-unit laundry, central air, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, ample closet space including a walk-in with with adjustable shelving, space in the basement for bikes plus optional additional storage for $50/month. One dog allowed ($25/mo) on a case by case basis, sorry no cats.