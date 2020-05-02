936 John Friend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family home in the Ivy Ridge Subdivision. All hardwood floors, Granite countertops in the kitchen. Great storage and Nice closets. Full finished basement. GREAT LOCATION!!! Walking distance to 204 district Elementary school. Close to all the shopping, walking trails. Minutes from Metra Station and I-88 and more..... Ready to move in. Credit will be done through MySmartMove. Please email for application docs. Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional pet rent applicable.