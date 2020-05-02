All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

936 John Friend Drive

936 John Friend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

936 John Friend Drive, Naperville, IL 60540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family home in the Ivy Ridge Subdivision. All hardwood floors, Granite countertops in the kitchen. Great storage and Nice closets. Full finished basement. GREAT LOCATION!!! Walking distance to 204 district Elementary school. Close to all the shopping, walking trails. Minutes from Metra Station and I-88 and more..... Ready to move in. Credit will be done through MySmartMove. Please email for application docs. Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional pet rent applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 John Friend Drive have any available units?
936 John Friend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
What amenities does 936 John Friend Drive have?
Some of 936 John Friend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 John Friend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 John Friend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 John Friend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 John Friend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 936 John Friend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 936 John Friend Drive does offer parking.
Does 936 John Friend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 John Friend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 John Friend Drive have a pool?
No, 936 John Friend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 John Friend Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 John Friend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 John Friend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 John Friend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 John Friend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 John Friend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
