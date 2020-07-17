All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3276 COOL SPRINGS Court

3276 Cool Spring Court · (630) 362-2673
Location

3276 Cool Spring Court, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
**Rent reduced to $2,250, for a lease ending March, 2022**3Bedroom + a Loft + Basement (unfinished), located off Route 59 and 95th Street, with award winning District 204 schools - An A+ property!! Absolutely stunning and updated 2 story townhome w/basement! *Freshly painted throughout* Brand new laminate floors on the main level, new plush carpet in all bedrooms* Spacious kitchen with island, new granite counter-tops, lighting & flooring* Master Bath offers double vanity and a separate shower* Brand new SS appliances in the kitchen* Bright and elegant 3 bedroom with a loft* Great location* Close to library, shopping, movie theater & restaurants* Minutes to I55, I88 & train station. Good credit only- see agent remarks for application details* 12 months minimum lease term required, longer term preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have any available units?
3276 COOL SPRINGS Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have?
Some of 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court currently offering any rent specials?
3276 COOL SPRINGS Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court pet-friendly?
No, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court offer parking?
Yes, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court offers parking.
Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have a pool?
No, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court does not have a pool.
Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have accessible units?
No, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3276 COOL SPRINGS Court has units with dishwashers.
