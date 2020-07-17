3276 COOL SPRINGS Court

Amenities

**Rent reduced to $2,250, for a lease ending March, 2022**3Bedroom + a Loft + Basement (unfinished), located off Route 59 and 95th Street, with award winning District 204 schools - An A+ property!! Absolutely stunning and updated 2 story townhome w/basement! *Freshly painted throughout* Brand new laminate floors on the main level, new plush carpet in all bedrooms* Spacious kitchen with island, new granite counter-tops, lighting & flooring* Master Bath offers double vanity and a separate shower* Brand new SS appliances in the kitchen* Bright and elegant 3 bedroom with a loft* Great location* Close to library, shopping, movie theater & restaurants* Minutes to I55, I88 & train station. Good credit only- see agent remarks for application details* 12 months minimum lease term required, longer term preferred!