TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN NAPERVILLE - SIGNATURE CLUB SUBDIVISION, LARGE 3 BEDROOM AND 2 1/2 BATH WITH DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND PLENTY OF LIGHT! LARGE LOFT, MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, WALKIN CLOSETS, FIREPLACE, SOAKING TUB, FINISHED BASEMENT, AND LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE. (The pictures used for this property are from 2 years ago from the previous renter. This is to keep the current tenants items private) NO PETS/NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND!