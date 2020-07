2817 Henley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

END UNIT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ELEGANT AND SPACIOUS BELMONT MODEL. PLENTY OF WINDOWS AND LIGHT. FEATURES INCLUDE 9 FT CEILINGS, DARK STAINED WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 14 CAN LIGHTS, MAPLE KIT. CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS + ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHS WITH TILE & GLASS WALLS, COVERED PORCH, & BALCONY DECK. BONUS ROOM CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM. BEAUTIFUL COMMON GROUNDS W/ WALKING PATH & POND. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING, TRAIN AND MAJOR ROADS. AWARD WINNING DIST. 204 SCHOOLS. AVAILABLE FOR LATE AUGUST TO EARLY SEPTEMBER OCCUPANCY. RENT DISCOUNTED WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE. **AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE RENTERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.**