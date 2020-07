Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Looking for a charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home to rent? This is a must see. It has been cleaned and is ready for its new tenant. Hardwood floors have been refinished through out the house. Interior has been freshly painted too. Spacious kitchen with newer SS appliances, tons of cabinets and counter space. Large living room/dining room combo. Big bay window in living room lets in the sun to brighten your day. Inviting neutral home with tons of charm. Lower level is great for entertaining with newer carpet and a full bath with new shower surround. Large laundry room with folding counter and plenty of shelves for storage. Close to schools and shopping.****** Fenced in playground and shed belong to Knox Presbyterian Church. Tenant, family member and friends are not allowed to trespass onto the playground area*****