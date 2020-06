2052 Maplewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY WITH STATELY WELL MAINTAINED TWO STORY HOME ON A QUIET TREE LINED CUL-DE-SAC STREET NEAR COMMUTER TRAIN, STORES AND MAJOR ROADS. OFFERING SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE BRICK PATIO AND FENCED BACK YARD TO ENJOY. BRIGHT TWO STORY FOYER AND FAMILY ROOM, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, FINISHED BASEMENT! LOCATED IN SCHOOL DISTRICT 204! CLOSE TO ROUTE 59 METRA TRAIN STATION AND INTERSTATE 88. THIS IS A NON SMOKING AND NO PET PROPERTY. GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! BACKROUND CHECK, CREDIT REPORT 625 PLUS, RENTAL HISTORY, VERIFIABLE INCOME AND MOVE IN DATE. HOUSEHOLD GROSS INCOME MUST BE 3 X MONTHLY RENT.