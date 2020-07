1904 Alta Vista Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ELEGANT UPSCALE TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADED FINISHES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE EXTRA STORAGE IN THIS HOME. COMMUTER DREAM LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO I-88, NAPERVILLE METRA TRAIN STATION AND NAPERVILLE/LISLE OFFICE CORRIDOR. FABULOUS INLAID HARDWOOD FLOOR, CROWN MOLDINGS, COFFERED CEILINGS, ARCHED TRANSOM WINDOWS. FABULOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HIGH END JENN AIRE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM CABINETS AND HARDWOOD FLOOR. BREAKFAST AREA WITH ACCESS TO DECK. 2 BEDROOMS, DEN AND 2 FULL BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL.THE MASTER OFFERS BOTH WALK-IN CLOSET AND LINEN CLOSET, SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. MAIN LEVEL WITH BUILT IN SPEAKERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, DINING ROOM WITH COFFERED CEILING, COZY FIREPLACE AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN. THE LOWER LEVELS OFFERS A FLEX ROOM WITH SPEAKERS, PERFECT AS BEDROOM, FAMILY ROOM OR GUEST QUARTERS WITH FULL BATH.