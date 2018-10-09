180 West BENTON Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy a carefree lifestyle in this amazing condo located in the Heart of Downtown Naperville! Open floorplan w/9' ceilings; HW flooring in all main living areas. Living room - w/ access to porch w/gas hookup for outdoor grilling; dining room & kitchen w/custom cabinetry w/roll outs, large island has addl storage & granite countertops, Wolf & SubZero appliances & huge walk-in/built-in pantry. Media room features shelving w/lighting & gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom suite has private porch & 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has his & her vanities with beautiful granite tops, marble flooring, private water closet & large glassed-in shower. 2 guest bedrooms en-suite; large study; powder room; large laundry room w/washer & dryer, cabinets; and addl storage. Featuring the finest in millwork, the condo has 6' baseboards, solid 3-panel doors, crown molding w/ambient lighting & plantation shutters. Includes 2 garage spaces & 1 large storage unit. No smoking and no pets.