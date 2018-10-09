All apartments in Naperville
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
180 West BENTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:25 AM

180 West BENTON Avenue

180 West Benton Avenue · (630) 369-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 West Benton Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540
Downtown Naperville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$6,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Enjoy a carefree lifestyle in this amazing condo located in the Heart of Downtown Naperville! Open floorplan w/9' ceilings; HW flooring in all main living areas. Living room - w/ access to porch w/gas hookup for outdoor grilling; dining room & kitchen w/custom cabinetry w/roll outs, large island has addl storage & granite countertops, Wolf & SubZero appliances & huge walk-in/built-in pantry. Media room features shelving w/lighting & gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom suite has private porch & 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has his & her vanities with beautiful granite tops, marble flooring, private water closet & large glassed-in shower. 2 guest bedrooms en-suite; large study; powder room; large laundry room w/washer & dryer, cabinets; and addl storage. Featuring the finest in millwork, the condo has 6' baseboards, solid 3-panel doors, crown molding w/ambient lighting & plantation shutters. Includes 2 garage spaces & 1 large storage unit. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have any available units?
180 West BENTON Avenue has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 West BENTON Avenue have?
Some of 180 West BENTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 West BENTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 West BENTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 West BENTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 180 West BENTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 180 West BENTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 West BENTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 180 West BENTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 180 West BENTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 West BENTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 West BENTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 West BENTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
