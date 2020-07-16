All apartments in Mundelein
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1194 Ballantrae Place

1194 Ballantrae Place · (224) 627-7581
Location

1194 Ballantrae Place, Mundelein, IL 60060
Cambridge West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. Great 3 bedroom condo, centrally located. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Updated kitchen with wood flooring. Living room with fireplace. Features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Master bedroom has private full bath. Laundry hookup in condo. Attached one garage. Hawthorn school district 73. Close to major roadways for work commute. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, HOA pet weight limit 35 pounds. Available for move-in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have any available units?
1194 Ballantrae Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1194 Ballantrae Place have?
Some of 1194 Ballantrae Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 Ballantrae Place currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Ballantrae Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 Ballantrae Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1194 Ballantrae Place is pet friendly.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place offer parking?
Yes, 1194 Ballantrae Place offers parking.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1194 Ballantrae Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have a pool?
No, 1194 Ballantrae Place does not have a pool.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have accessible units?
No, 1194 Ballantrae Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1194 Ballantrae Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1194 Ballantrae Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1194 Ballantrae Place does not have units with air conditioning.
