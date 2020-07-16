1194 Ballantrae Place

Amenities
Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. Great 3 bedroom condo, centrally located. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Updated kitchen with wood flooring. Living room with fireplace. Features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan. Master bedroom has private full bath. Laundry hookup in condo. Attached one garage. Hawthorn school district 73. Close to major roadways for work commute. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, HOA pet weight limit 35 pounds. Available for move-in now.