apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1328 Derby Lane
1328 Derby Lane, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1390 sqft
Flexible move in options. Good location close to many amenities including shopping, dining, and Metra stations. This is a 1/2 duplex with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full bath on second level, 1 half bath on first level).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tall Grass Ridge
801 Tall Grass Lane
801 Tall Grass Lane, Mundelein, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2638 sqft
801 Tall Grass Lane Available 08/05/20 Mundelein Home located in the Tall Grass Ridge Subdivision! - Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in the Tall Grass Ridge subdivision in Mundelein! This home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mundelein
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
757 North SUMMIT Lane
757 Summit Ln, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2.1BA LUXURY ROWHOME FOR RENT IN PRESTIGIOUS ASPEN POINTE! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND 42" MAPLE CABINETS. RARE LARGE MASTER BATHROOM OPTION WITH SOAKING TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
980 North Lakeside Drive
980 N Lakeside Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
840 sqft
2 BEDROOM 3RD FLOOR END UNIT WITH GARAGE & LAUNDRY IN UNIT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWER REFRIGERATOR. NEWER A/C IN MASTER BEDROOM. BIG WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LOTS OF PARKING. CLOSE TO METRA, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
377 Jefferson Court
377 Jefferson Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
WONDERFUL NEW CENTURY TOWN LOCATION! THIS BEAUTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED! JUST UNPACK AND START ENJOYING THE END UNIT WITH A PRIVATE ENTRY FACING EAST! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS/WHITE
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek Estates
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Kenlock Park
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Results within 5 miles of Mundelein
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
707 Smith Ave
707 Smith Avenue, Knollwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051 Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
