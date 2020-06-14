157 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL with garage

Apartment List
Mundelein apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
632 Diamond Pointe Dr
632 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2200 sqft
Diamond Pointe - Property Id: 113937 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Finished basement (used as bedroom or office) with walkout to patio. Large balcony and patio. New carpet in master bedroom, newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Courts of Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1224 Tiffany Court
1224 Tiffany Court, Indian Creek, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2504 sqft
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2946 sqft
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Menconis Villas by The Lake
1 Unit Available
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 West Chatham Lane
112 Chatham Lane, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1521 sqft
Grayslake schools!!! Very clean and freshly painted 2 story townhome at an affordable price in Bradford Place! 2 spacious bedrooms with a sunny open loft, 2 car garage .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
7992 sqft
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2
City Guide for Mundelein, IL

“The happy Hun Felsch sure likes his blonde beer and I like his doubles so much I might even cheer…but what ruined or saved the day was that the soup then turned gray, and a hundred higher-ups came back from the hospital to keep getting wafers from Mundelein." (– The Fiery Furnaces, "1917")

Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mundelein, IL

Mundelein apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

