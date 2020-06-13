162 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL with balcony
“The happy Hun Felsch sure likes his blonde beer and I like his doubles so much I might even cheer…but what ruined or saved the day was that the soup then turned gray, and a hundred higher-ups came back from the hospital to keep getting wafers from Mundelein." (– The Fiery Furnaces, "1917")
Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mundelein renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.