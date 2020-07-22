52 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL with pools

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
43 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Kennedy Place
435 Kennedy Place, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Only. Immediate Possession. No Pets or Smoking. Minimum 12 Mo Lease. Popular 2nd Floor 2BR Plus Den, 2BTH Williamsburg Model with Balcony & Attached 1 Car Garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek Estates
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Results within 5 miles of Mundelein
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
Results within 10 miles of Mundelein
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,427
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1078 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
City Guide for Mundelein, IL

“The happy Hun Felsch sure likes his blonde beer and I like his doubles so much I might even cheer…but what ruined or saved the day was that the soup then turned gray, and a hundred higher-ups came back from the hospital to keep getting wafers from Mundelein." (– The Fiery Furnaces, "1917")

Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Mundelein, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Mundelein means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Mundelein could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

