161 Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL📍
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3800 sqft
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Bluff
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
1 Unit Available
1591 North Western Avenue
1591 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2268 sqft
**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
3333 STRATFORD Court
3333 Stratford Court, North Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bluff
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
7992 sqft
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
Buena Woods
1 Unit Available
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars
Pine Trail Estates
1 Unit Available
1415 Grand Avenue
1415 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!
1 Unit Available
210 Belvidere Road
210 Belvidere Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
New stove & fridge. New carpet. Must see!
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location in heart of Lake Forest! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train. Sunny unit with updated kitchen and has dishwasher. New mini blinds, bamboo floor and freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
1806 Park Avenue
1806 Park Avenue, North Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Bluff rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Bluff area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Bluff from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
