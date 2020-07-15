/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Mundelein
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available now! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
965 WESTMORELAND Drive
965 Westmoreland Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom unit in highly rated STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL district! Fresh paint! Updated full bath with new granite vanity and tile work! Full bath with new granite vanity! All utilities included except electric and cable! Nicest unit in
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1625 Woodcrest Circle
1625 Woodcrest Circle, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Mundelein
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
15 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Place Townhomes
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available now! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1625 Woodcrest Circle
1625 Woodcrest Circle, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE
Similar Pages
Mundelein 2 BedroomsMundelein 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMundelein 3 BedroomsMundelein Apartments with Balconies
Mundelein Apartments with GaragesMundelein Apartments with GymsMundelein Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMundelein Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL