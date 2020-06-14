94 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL with hardwood floors
“The happy Hun Felsch sure likes his blonde beer and I like his doubles so much I might even cheer…but what ruined or saved the day was that the soup then turned gray, and a hundred higher-ups came back from the hospital to keep getting wafers from Mundelein." (– The Fiery Furnaces, "1917")
Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mundelein renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.