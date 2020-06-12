96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL

/
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5
750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
844 sqft
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
33 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
425 Benjamin Drive
425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
234 WILLOW Parkway
234 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Huge price reduction for quick rent! Gorgeous spacious & lovely end unit ranch townhome. Features beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile floor. Large Living room combines w/ dining room, sliding to patio by park-like setting.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
33540 North Royal Oak Lane
33540 North Royal Oak Lane, Gages Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo and balcony. Water and garbage collection are included in the rent; Basketball, volley ball, storage and more. Walk to Gages Lake, minutes to Gurnee Mills mall, shopping, restaurants and highway.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer
1 of 26
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
