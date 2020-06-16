All apartments in Lisle
Lisle, IL
4755 Main Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

4755 Main Street

4755 Main St · (630) 369-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lisle
Location

4755 Main St, Lisle, IL 60532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1304-A3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more. Awesome for Chicago Commuters as its a 5 minute walk to the train station. All floor plans include modern finishes, upgrades, colors and decor. Nine foot ceilings. The kitchens features 42" elephant gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and pantry. The bathrooms feature matching cabinetry, countertops and ceramic tile floor. Eco-friendly wood-like flooring throughout the main living area. Bedrooms have plush carpet. Spacious balcony with power outlet. Garage parking space extra $. Pet friendly. Resort style pool with sundeck, pergola lounge and grilling stations and an outdoor Fire table. Tech lounge with Wifi. Resident lounge with fireplace, billiards table and caterers kitchen. 24 Hour resident cafe. Climate controlled garage parking (extra $). Electric car charging stations and car wash station. Apartment pictures provided here are representative of interior finishes but may not match the exact unit. Agent related.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Main Street have any available units?
4755 Main Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4755 Main Street have?
Some of 4755 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4755 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 4755 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 4755 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 4755 Main Street has a pool.
Does 4755 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 4755 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4755 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
