4755 Main Street

Amenities

Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more. Awesome for Chicago Commuters as its a 5 minute walk to the train station. All floor plans include modern finishes, upgrades, colors and decor. Nine foot ceilings. The kitchens features 42" elephant gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and pantry. The bathrooms feature matching cabinetry, countertops and ceramic tile floor. Eco-friendly wood-like flooring throughout the main living area. Bedrooms have plush carpet. Spacious balcony with power outlet. Garage parking space extra $. Pet friendly. Resort style pool with sundeck, pergola lounge and grilling stations and an outdoor Fire table. Tech lounge with Wifi. Resident lounge with fireplace, billiards table and caterers kitchen. 24 Hour resident cafe. Climate controlled garage parking (extra $). Electric car charging stations and car wash station. Apartment pictures provided here are representative of interior finishes but may not match the exact unit. Agent related.