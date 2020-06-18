All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 914 Sherman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
914 Sherman Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

914 Sherman Ave

914 Sherman Avenue · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

914 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Functional studio apartment in a 3 story brick building. It is ideally located in the heart of the Main Dempster Mile shopping district at the corner of Main Street and Sherman Ave. in Evanston. Easy access to public transportation (1 block to CTA Purple Line and Metra Commuter Rail).

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: April 1, 2020

TYPE: Studio
YEAR BUILT: 1910
BEDROOMS: 0
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 300
GARAGE: Single Car Garage for an Additional $85 per month (if available)
FENCED YARD: No

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Gas, Heat, Water/Sewer and Trash Collection
HOA FEE: NA
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NA

PET RULE: One Cat Only. No Dogs
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, and Birds.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: NA
LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Move In Fee: $275 (Non-refundable)
* 1% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
* $25 pet rent per month (if applicable)

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Sherman Ave have any available units?
914 Sherman Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
Is 914 Sherman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
914 Sherman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Sherman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Sherman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 914 Sherman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 914 Sherman Ave does offer parking.
Does 914 Sherman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Sherman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Sherman Ave have a pool?
No, 914 Sherman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 914 Sherman Ave have accessible units?
No, 914 Sherman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Sherman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Sherman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Sherman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Sherman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 914 Sherman Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1717
1717 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1620 Central
1620 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity