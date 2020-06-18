914 Sherman Ave

Amenities
Functional studio apartment in a 3 story brick building. It is ideally located in the heart of the Main Dempster Mile shopping district at the corner of Main Street and Sherman Ave. in Evanston. Easy access to public transportation (1 block to CTA Purple Line and Metra Commuter Rail).
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: April 1, 2020
TYPE: Studio
YEAR BUILT: 1910
BEDROOMS: 0
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 300
GARAGE: Single Car Garage for an Additional $85 per month (if available)
FENCED YARD: No
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Gas, Heat, Water/Sewer and Trash Collection
HOA FEE: NA
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NA
PET RULE: One Cat Only. No Dogs
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, and Birds.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: NA
LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Move In Fee: $275 (Non-refundable)
* 1% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
* $25 pet rent per month (if applicable)
John Golden - Managing Broker
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.