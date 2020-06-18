914 Sherman Ave

Amenities

cats allowed garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Functional studio apartment in a 3 story brick building. It is ideally located in the heart of the Main Dempster Mile shopping district at the corner of Main Street and Sherman Ave. in Evanston. Easy access to public transportation (1 block to CTA Purple Line and Metra Commuter Rail).



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: April 1, 2020



TYPE: Studio

YEAR BUILT: 1910

BEDROOMS: 0

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ FT: 300

GARAGE: Single Car Garage for an Additional $85 per month (if available)

FENCED YARD: No



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Gas, Heat, Water/Sewer and Trash Collection

HOA FEE: NA

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NA



PET RULE: One Cat Only. No Dogs

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, and Birds.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: NA

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Move In Fee: $275 (Non-refundable)

* 1% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

* $25 pet rent per month (if applicable)



John Golden - Managing Broker



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.