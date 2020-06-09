829 Case Street

Amenities

THIS APARTMENT IS VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN, IN PERSON OR ON VIDEO, NOW FOR AN APRIL 1 OR MAY 1 LEASE.

16 SAMPLE Photos of a VERY Similar Apartment!. The Differences are that this Apartment is getting NEW Appliances & a REFINISHED Bathroom. Condo Quality Details with IN-UNIT Laundry AND Pet Friendly! Make this Beautifully Rehabbed 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Rental Residence with a Formal Dining Room in an immaculate Vintage Building your next home! Large Rooms, Formal Dining Room, Granite Dishwasher equipped Kitchen with tons of Storage & Counter Space. High Ceilings, beautiful Hardwood Floors, remodeled Jacuzzi Bathroom and Ample Closets. Easy street parking. Located near Oakton & Ridge, close to trains, shops & restaurants. Just a minute walk to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston. Pet Fees & Restrictions do apply. Please contact me with more details.



