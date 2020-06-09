All apartments in Evanston
Location

829 Case Street, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS APARTMENT IS VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN, IN PERSON OR ON VIDEO, NOW FOR AN APRIL 1 OR MAY 1 LEASE.
16 SAMPLE Photos of a VERY Similar Apartment!. The Differences are that this Apartment is getting NEW Appliances & a REFINISHED Bathroom. Condo Quality Details with IN-UNIT Laundry AND Pet Friendly! Make this Beautifully Rehabbed 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Rental Residence with a Formal Dining Room in an immaculate Vintage Building your next home! Large Rooms, Formal Dining Room, Granite Dishwasher equipped Kitchen with tons of Storage & Counter Space. High Ceilings, beautiful Hardwood Floors, remodeled Jacuzzi Bathroom and Ample Closets. Easy street parking. Located near Oakton & Ridge, close to trains, shops & restaurants. Just a minute walk to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston. Pet Fees & Restrictions do apply. Please contact me with more details.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Case Street have any available units?
829 Case Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Case Street have?
Some of 829 Case Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Case Street currently offering any rent specials?
829 Case Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Case Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Case Street is pet friendly.
Does 829 Case Street offer parking?
No, 829 Case Street does not offer parking.
Does 829 Case Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Case Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Case Street have a pool?
No, 829 Case Street does not have a pool.
Does 829 Case Street have accessible units?
No, 829 Case Street does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Case Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Case Street has units with dishwashers.
