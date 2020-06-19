All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 AM

810 Washington St.

810 Washington Street · (847) 560-0186
Location

810 Washington Street, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit Lower · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large, charming apartment on safe and quiet street. Short walk to Main St., cafes, shops, trains and lake front. Private entrance, 3 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room, dining room, 1.5 bathrooms, and also family room overlooking large backyard. Parking in garage behind house. Great for kids or working from home. Garbage and water is included in rent. Pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 11th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sherri Speck at 847-560-0186 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 810 Washington St. have any available units?
810 Washington St. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Washington St. have?
Some of 810 Washington St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
810 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 810 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 810 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 810 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 810 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 810 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 810 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.

