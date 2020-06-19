810 Washington St..

Amenities

Large, charming apartment on safe and quiet street. Short walk to Main St., cafes, shops, trains and lake front. Private entrance, 3 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room, dining room, 1.5 bathrooms, and also family room overlooking large backyard. Parking in garage behind house. Great for kids or working from home. Garbage and water is included in rent. Pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 11th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sherri Speck at 847-560-0186 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.