715 Seward St
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

715 Seward St

715 Seward Street · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Seward Street, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 2S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This special and stunning unit located in a quiet neighborhood has been rehabbed with beautiful improvements. Kitchen is completely updated with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room gets great natural light, and has a sliding door leading to the balcony. Master bedroom has an on suite bath, and both bedrooms have custom closets and black out blinds. There is in unit laundry and hardwood floors throughout. One outdoor parking spot is also included with the rent. Come enjoy all the amenities that this wonderful condominium and Evanston have to offer.

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABLE DATE: August 1, 2020
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT: 1979
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
GARAGE: One Outdoor Parking Spot Included
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, sewer, garbage, landscaping and snow removal
PET RULE: Up to 2 cats OK
RESTRICTIONS: Cats must be spayed and neutered
$20 Pet Screening Fee (Non-refundable if applicable).
If you have pets or plan to get pets please use this link to create a file for your pets. It is required for all pets living in the home. (Including Service/Emotional Support Animals). For Service/Emotional Support Animals, Please Remember to attach the papers for it
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/1BFIGOUYPsXu

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
• Deposit: $400 per adult move in fee (non-refundable)
• $25 monthly per pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

