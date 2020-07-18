715 Seward St

Amenities

This special and stunning unit located in a quiet neighborhood has been rehabbed with beautiful improvements. Kitchen is completely updated with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room gets great natural light, and has a sliding door leading to the balcony. Master bedroom has an on suite bath, and both bedrooms have custom closets and black out blinds. There is in unit laundry and hardwood floors throughout. One outdoor parking spot is also included with the rent. Come enjoy all the amenities that this wonderful condominium and Evanston have to offer.



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: August 1, 2020

TYPE: Condominium

YEAR BUILT: 1979

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

GARAGE: One Outdoor Parking Spot Included

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, sewer, garbage, landscaping and snow removal

PET RULE: Up to 2 cats OK

RESTRICTIONS: Cats must be spayed and neutered

$20 Pet Screening Fee (Non-refundable if applicable).

If you have pets or plan to get pets please use this link to create a file for your pets. It is required for all pets living in the home. (Including Service/Emotional Support Animals). For Service/Emotional Support Animals, Please Remember to attach the papers for it

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/1BFIGOUYPsXu



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

• Deposit: $400 per adult move in fee (non-refundable)

• $25 monthly per pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)



John Golden - Managing Broker



