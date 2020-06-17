All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
1715 Chicago Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:26 AM

1715 Chicago Avenue

1715 Chicago Avenue · (619) 962-9196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516N · Avail. now

$3,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23. Located in the heart of Chicago's North Shore, Evanston Place is conveniently located to Northwestern University, Whole Foods, Clark Street Beach, shops, restaurants and all that Evanston has to offer. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a rooftop deck, outdoor pool with grills, bocce ball court and a 24 hour fitness center with cardio machines, weight equipment, and free Wi-Fi. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
1715 Chicago Avenue has a unit available for $3,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 1715 Chicago Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Chicago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1715 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Chicago Avenue has a pool.
Does 1715 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1715 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
