1715 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access

**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23. Located in the heart of Chicago's North Shore, Evanston Place is conveniently located to Northwestern University, Whole Foods, Clark Street Beach, shops, restaurants and all that Evanston has to offer. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a rooftop deck, outdoor pool with grills, bocce ball court and a 24 hour fitness center with cardio machines, weight equipment, and free Wi-Fi. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.