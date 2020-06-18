1631 Sherman Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool

These Evanston luxury apartments offer it all: walkability and accessibility, with refined finishes. Nestled in the heart of Evanston, you ll find many of your needs met within walking distance. Whole Foods and Trader Joe s are just 2 short blocks away, in addition to the Davis Street CTA purple line and Metra to get you in and out of the city easily. You ll also be surrounded by various restaurant options, from burgers to sushi. The lake and Northwestern University is also a short walk away, with many Evanston beaches and parks to choose from. Within this luxury community, take advantage of the fitness center, rooftop pool, and fire pit with lounge spaces. Sleek apartment homes are offered with custom European cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views. Cats and dogs are welcome although some breed restrictions apply. Parking is available at an additional cost.



Terms: One year lease