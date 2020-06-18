All apartments in Evanston
1631 Sherman Ave.

1631 Sherman Avenue · (312) 772-2096
Location

1631 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
These Evanston luxury apartments offer it all: walkability and accessibility, with refined finishes. Nestled in the heart of Evanston, you ll find many of your needs met within walking distance. Whole Foods and Trader Joe s are just 2 short blocks away, in addition to the Davis Street CTA purple line and Metra to get you in and out of the city easily. You ll also be surrounded by various restaurant options, from burgers to sushi. The lake and Northwestern University is also a short walk away, with many Evanston beaches and parks to choose from. Within this luxury community, take advantage of the fitness center, rooftop pool, and fire pit with lounge spaces. Sleek apartment homes are offered with custom European cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views. Cats and dogs are welcome although some breed restrictions apply. Parking is available at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Sherman Ave. have any available units?
1631 Sherman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Sherman Ave. have?
Some of 1631 Sherman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Sherman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Sherman Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Sherman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Sherman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Sherman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Sherman Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1631 Sherman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Sherman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Sherman Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1631 Sherman Ave. has a pool.
Does 1631 Sherman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1631 Sherman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Sherman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Sherman Ave. has units with dishwashers.
