1320 Brummel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available updated corner unit townhome in Evanston! The home is located on a very desirable block with a park just across the alley on the back of the property. Has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Completely updated custom kitchen with new stainless steel appliance package, cherry cabinets, quartz counter tops, and white stone backsplash. Well maintained wooden floors and tiles all throughout. Extra family room and storage in the basement with updated bathroom and private washer/dryer. New deck and large backyard with a 2 car garage built in 2018. Brand new A/C and furnace installed in 2020. This home is walking distance from the Howard and Western shopping center, restaurants, top local schools, and more. It is move-in ready. Schedule your appointment today!