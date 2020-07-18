All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1320 Brummel Street

1320 Brummel Street · (312) 953-4998
Location

1320 Brummel Street, Evanston, IL 60202
Howard Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available updated corner unit townhome in Evanston! The home is located on a very desirable block with a park just across the alley on the back of the property. Has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Completely updated custom kitchen with new stainless steel appliance package, cherry cabinets, quartz counter tops, and white stone backsplash. Well maintained wooden floors and tiles all throughout. Extra family room and storage in the basement with updated bathroom and private washer/dryer. New deck and large backyard with a 2 car garage built in 2018. Brand new A/C and furnace installed in 2020. This home is walking distance from the Howard and Western shopping center, restaurants, top local schools, and more. It is move-in ready. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Brummel Street have any available units?
1320 Brummel Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Brummel Street have?
Some of 1320 Brummel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Brummel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Brummel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Brummel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Brummel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1320 Brummel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Brummel Street offers parking.
Does 1320 Brummel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Brummel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Brummel Street have a pool?
No, 1320 Brummel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Brummel Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 Brummel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Brummel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Brummel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
