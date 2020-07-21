1135 Maple Ave 2

Amenities

Beautiful Evanston 2BR! Tons of Vintage Charm! - Property Id: 318986



Location:

Maple Ave

Evanston, IL 60202



Neighborhood:

Evanston



Rent: $1575

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees & Restrictions Apply)

Parking: Street Parking

Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Sunny Living Space w/ Built-in Storage

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen w/ dishwasher & tons of cabinet space

Formal Dining Room

Modern Bathroom

Queen/ King Sized Bedrooms

Tons of Closet Space



PROPERTY FEATURES:



Controlled Access

Pet Friendly

On-Site Laundry

Bike Room

Storage Room



Short Walk to Dempster St Purple Line,Grocers, Schools, Parks, Restaurants & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1135-maple-ave-evanston-il-unit-2/318986

Property Id 318986



(RLNE5942548)