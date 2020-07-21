1135 Maple Ave 2

Amenities
Beautiful Evanston 2BR! Tons of Vintage Charm! - Property Id: 318986
Location:
Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
Neighborhood:
Evanston
Rent: $1575
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.
UNIT FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Sunny Living Space w/ Built-in Storage
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen w/ dishwasher & tons of cabinet space
Formal Dining Room
Modern Bathroom
Queen/ King Sized Bedrooms
Tons of Closet Space
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Controlled Access
Pet Friendly
On-Site Laundry
Bike Room
Storage Room
Short Walk to Dempster St Purple Line,Grocers, Schools, Parks, Restaurants & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1135-maple-ave-evanston-il-unit-2/318986
