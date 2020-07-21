All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1135 Maple Ave 2

1135 Maple Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

1135 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Beautiful Evanston 2BR! Tons of Vintage Charm! - Property Id: 318986

Location:
Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60202

Neighborhood:
Evanston

Rent: $1575
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Sunny Living Space w/ Built-in Storage
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen w/ dishwasher & tons of cabinet space
Formal Dining Room
Modern Bathroom
Queen/ King Sized Bedrooms
Tons of Closet Space

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Controlled Access
Pet Friendly
On-Site Laundry
Bike Room
Storage Room

Short Walk to Dempster St Purple Line,Grocers, Schools, Parks, Restaurants & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1135-maple-ave-evanston-il-unit-2/318986
Property Id 318986

(RLNE5942548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

