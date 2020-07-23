All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1113 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1113 Maple Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1113 Maple Avenue

1113 Maple Avenue · (847) 733-2886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1113 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1890 vintage Row House (town home) has been updated recently to offer great living space near Downtown Evanston, the METRA and the CTA. Large kitchen, dining room with decorative fireplace, living room, spacious foyer, and powder room on first floor, all with ten foot high ceilings and hardwood floors through out. A brand new 9' X 7' wooden deck off the kitchen in the fenced back yard will allow you lots of out-door time in good weather! And, in light rain, you can still sit outside on the swing attached to the large covered front porch! Three large bedrooms, a full bath, plus an office on second floor. The clothes dryer and a brand new washer are located in the basement which offers plenty of additional storage space. The basement has its own direct access to the back yard, as well as an interior access. New Furnace and condenser for central air conditioning were installed in 2019. No smoking unit. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Maple Avenue have any available units?
1113 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1113 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1113 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 1113 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1113 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1113 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1113 Maple Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEvanston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Apartments
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity