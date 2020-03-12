Rent Calculator
150 East River Road
150 East River Road
150 North East River Road
No Longer Available
Location
150 North East River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 East River Road have any available units?
150 East River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Plaines, IL
.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Plaines Rent Report
.
Is 150 East River Road currently offering any rent specials?
150 East River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 East River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 East River Road is pet friendly.
Does 150 East River Road offer parking?
No, 150 East River Road does not offer parking.
Does 150 East River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 East River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 East River Road have a pool?
No, 150 East River Road does not have a pool.
Does 150 East River Road have accessible units?
No, 150 East River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 150 East River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 East River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 East River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 East River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
