Apartment List
/
IL
/
des plaines
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

278 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL

Finding an apartment in Des Plaines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton st c2e
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1 bed , 1 bath un Des Plains w/ Heat included - Property Id: 241534 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located at 560 Princeton Ave in Des Plaines.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
150 East River Road
150 North East River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
792 sqft
One Month Free! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1269 sqft
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
1431 E Algonquin Road
1431 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1425 sqft
Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Des Plaines, IL

Finding an apartment in Des Plaines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines 3 BedroomsDes Plaines Accessible ApartmentsDes Plaines Apartments under $1,000Des Plaines Apartments with Balcony
Des Plaines Apartments with GarageDes Plaines Apartments with GymDes Plaines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Plaines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Plaines Apartments with ParkingDes Plaines Apartments with Pool
Des Plaines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Plaines Cheap PlacesDes Plaines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Plaines Furnished ApartmentsDes Plaines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago