Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402
647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/26/20 Convenient location, modern, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train, library, post office, grocery store, restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
770 W Pearson St 201
770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023 View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1431 E Algonquin Road
1431 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1425 sqft
Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1370 Harding Avenue
1370 Harding Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Spacious penthouse unit with lots of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with huge living room and dining room. Parking included in rear of building with a rear entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1327 Brown Street
1327 Brown Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1449 sqft
Gorgeous Condo in a newer building with Balcony. Over 1500' of Luxury Living. Hardwood Floors, Oak Trim, Premium Carpeting. Kitchen Opens to Great Room. Upgraded Cabinets and Flooring. In-Unit Laundry. Stellar Views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
177 Grove Avenue
177 Grove Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!! NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PATIO DOOR, NEWER FLOORING, NEWER GARDEN WINDOW, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND MICROWAVE, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
63 Jeffery Lane
63 West Jeffery Lane, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1821 sqft
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$933
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Des Plaines, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Des Plaines renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

