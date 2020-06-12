Apartment List
/
IL
/
des plaines
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1517 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1786 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1431 E Algonquin Road
1431 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1425 sqft
Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Harding Avenue
1370 Harding Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Spacious penthouse unit with lots of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with huge living room and dining room. Parking included in rear of building with a rear entrance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
965 North Avenue
965 North Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
FOR RENT! Full/Complete rehab in the last few months with everything being new! Bi-Level 3 bedrooms 2 full baths! Summer room! Basement exterior door to the Summer room and back yard. Large backyard! Close to parks, amenities, and interstates.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
63 Jeffery Lane
63 West Jeffery Lane, Des Plaines, IL
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living.
Results within 1 mile of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1138 Helen Street
1138 Helen Street, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4585 sqft
This beautifully renovated Georgian is a must see! This charmer built in 1948 has been exquisitely renovated , move-in ready, in a coveted Park Ridge setting. This three bedroom and two full bath home is a perfect executive rental.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8979 West EMERSON Street
8979 West Emerson Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1408 sqft
Gorgeous! 3 bedrooms, 1.1 baths, updated large eat in kitchen & a separate dining room with finished basement offers a warm and charming duplex home with outstanding living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
111 CREEKBEND Court
111 Creekbend Court, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2024 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE ,2 STORY TOWNHOME IN A POPULAR RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! BRIGHT AND SUNNY, OPEN KITCHEN W/ 42'' CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND. 9 FT CEILINGS . HARDWOOD FLOORS. BERBER CARPET.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Des Plaines rents increased slightly over the past month

Des Plaines rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Plaines stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,173 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Des Plaines' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Des Plaines, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Des Plaines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Des Plaines, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Des Plaines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Des Plaines' median two-bedroom rent of $1,173 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Des Plaines.
    • While Des Plaines' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Plaines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Des Plaines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

