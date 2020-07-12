Apartment List
/
IL
/
des plaines
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Des Plaines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1072 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1297 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1525 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Pearson St 312
835 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
Downtown Des Plaines *Remodeled* 1 bed - Property Id: 306067 Brand new Remodeled unit in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines! Double elevator building. Spacious room sizes with plenty of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,065
1269 sqft
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
770 W Pearson St 201
770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023 View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1385 Brown Street
1385 Brown St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo has high end updates in this newer boutique building near downtown Des Plaines. In-unit laundry + assigned garage parking. You will fall in love with the 10' high ceilings, generous room sizes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
63 Jeffery Lane
63 West Jeffery Lane, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1821 sqft
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton St
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Modern Des Plaines 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 287424 Location: Princeton St Des Plaines, IL 60016 Neighborhood: Des Plaines Rent: $1125 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking:

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 S River Rd
1004 South Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660 Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL Rent: $1350 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats Only Laundry: In Building Parking: Included in rent 1 spot Gorgeous 2 bedroom
Results within 1 mile of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9098 W terrace
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Features swimming pool and work-out room. Free parking. Hardwood flooring. Spacious closet. Includes stove/range and refrigerator. Laundry in building Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8809 West Golf Road
8809 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1050 sqft
Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
736 Dempster Avenue
736 Dempster St, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1100 sqft
Cute & cozy large 1 BR, 1 bath +den that can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1st floor unit overlooks park area. Huge LR / DR combo. Large master BR with WIC. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of parking available. Well maintained building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Des Plaines, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Des Plaines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines 3 BedroomsDes Plaines Accessible ApartmentsDes Plaines Apartments with Balcony
Des Plaines Apartments with GarageDes Plaines Apartments with GymDes Plaines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Plaines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Plaines Apartments with ParkingDes Plaines Apartments with Pool
Des Plaines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Plaines Cheap PlacesDes Plaines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Plaines Furnished ApartmentsDes Plaines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago