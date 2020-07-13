283 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,065
1269 sqft
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1385 Brown Street
1385 Brown St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo has high end updates in this newer boutique building near downtown Des Plaines. In-unit laundry + assigned garage parking. You will fall in love with the 10' high ceilings, generous room sizes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton St
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Modern Des Plaines 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 287424 Location: Princeton St Des Plaines, IL 60016 Neighborhood: Des Plaines Rent: $1125 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking:

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 S River Rd
1004 South Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660 Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL Rent: $1350 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats Only Laundry: In Building Parking: Included in rent 1 spot Gorgeous 2 bedroom
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
642 WESLEY Drive
642 Wesley Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1258 sqft
This beautiful brick ranch sits on an oversized 65x131 corner lot just blocks from the Dee Rd Metra Station! The bright living room has recessed lighting, crown molding, fireplace with heating system that is hooked up to the thermostat, and is
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
13 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.

July 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Des Plaines rents decline sharply over the past month

Des Plaines rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Plaines stand at $988 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,162 for a two-bedroom. Des Plaines' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Des Plaines throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Des Plaines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Des Plaines has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Des Plaines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Des Plaines' median two-bedroom rent of $1,162 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Des Plaines remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Plaines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Des Plaines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

