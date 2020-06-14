Apartment List
281 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL with garage

Des Plaines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1269 sqft
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
770 W Pearson St 201
770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023 View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402
647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/26/20 Convenient location, modern, open-layout, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train with easy access to downtown Chicago and near Des Plaines library, post office,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
587 Princeton Street
587 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 587 Princeton Street in Des Plaines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
800 Graceland Avenue
800 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Available July 1st!! This modern gut-rehabbed unit includes the following: Free heat, Free gas, Roughly 1000 sq ft, No security deposit, Large 2 bed 1 bath, In unit laundry, Beautiful new hardwood, Stainless steel appliances, Built-in dishwasher

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1327 Brown Street
1327 Brown Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1449 sqft
Gorgeous Condo in a newer building with Balcony. Over 1500' of Luxury Living. Hardwood Floors, Oak Trim, Premium Carpeting. Kitchen Opens to Great Room. Upgraded Cabinets and Flooring. In-Unit Laundry. Stellar Views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
177 Grove Avenue
177 Grove Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!! NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PATIO DOOR, NEWER FLOORING, NEWER GARDEN WINDOW, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND MICROWAVE, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
63 Jeffery Lane
63 West Jeffery Lane, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1821 sqft
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Des Plaines

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
7093 sqft
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Thames Parkway
201 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1307 sqft
SHARP UPDATED UNIT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. INDOOR PARKING,ELEVATOR BUILDING.NEW INTERIOR DOORS,HEAT,CENTRAL AIR,WATER INCLUDED,THERMOPANE WINDOWS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 5 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

