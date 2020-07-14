Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!At ReNew Five Ninety-Five, every comfort and convenience is waiting for you. Our central location makes commuting a snap, whether you're boarding Metra's UP Northwest line, taking I-90 or I-294, or flying out of O'Hare. We are only 20 minutes from downtown Chicago, 15 minutes from the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg or downtown Arlington Heights, and literally minutes from Rivers Casino, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, and the Rosemont entertainment district. Our spacious and pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes feature expertly curated finishes and private balconies with picturesque views. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and see why our residents love calling ReNew Five Ninety-Five home!