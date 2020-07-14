All apartments in Des Plaines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Renew Five Ninety Five

595 S. Des Plaines River Rd · (512) 270-6186
Rent Special
Waived App/Admin Fee Special! --- Reserve your apartment today! We will cover your Admin Fee + 1 Application Fee if you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Call to learn more.
Location

595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 805 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew Five Ninety Five.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!At ReNew Five Ninety-Five, every comfort and convenience is waiting for you. Our central location makes commuting a snap, whether you're boarding Metra's UP Northwest line, taking I-90 or I-294, or flying out of O'Hare. We are only 20 minutes from downtown Chicago, 15 minutes from the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg or downtown Arlington Heights, and literally minutes from Rivers Casino, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, and the Rosemont entertainment district. Our spacious and pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes feature expertly curated finishes and private balconies with picturesque views. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and see why our residents love calling ReNew Five Ninety-Five home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months (Based on availability)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renew Five Ninety Five have any available units?
Renew Five Ninety Five has 5 units available starting at $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does Renew Five Ninety Five have?
Some of Renew Five Ninety Five's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renew Five Ninety Five currently offering any rent specials?
Renew Five Ninety Five is offering the following rent specials: Waived App/Admin Fee Special! --- Reserve your apartment today! We will cover your Admin Fee + 1 Application Fee if you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Call to learn more.
Is Renew Five Ninety Five pet-friendly?
Yes, Renew Five Ninety Five is pet friendly.
Does Renew Five Ninety Five offer parking?
Yes, Renew Five Ninety Five offers parking.
Does Renew Five Ninety Five have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renew Five Ninety Five offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renew Five Ninety Five have a pool?
No, Renew Five Ninety Five does not have a pool.
Does Renew Five Ninety Five have accessible units?
Yes, Renew Five Ninety Five has accessible units.
Does Renew Five Ninety Five have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renew Five Ninety Five has units with dishwashers.
