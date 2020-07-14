All apartments in Des Plaines
1385 Brown Street

1385 Brown St · (847) 692-5889
Location

1385 Brown St, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo has high end updates in this newer boutique building near downtown Des Plaines. In-unit laundry + assigned garage parking. You will fall in love with the 10' high ceilings, generous room sizes. Calcutta quartz kitchen with custom 42" Italian cabinetry, breakfast bar, deep sink and high end stainless appliances. Beautiful tile and exotic marble showers in master bathroom & full guest bath. Other features include: covered balcony w/ 2 entrances, video security system, high tech security cameras throughout the common areas. In-unit Nest thermostat. Pet friendly building too! (cats must be spayed/neutered). Close to downtown Des Plaines, Metra, dining, shopping, bus and interstate access. Menominee Park around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Brown Street have any available units?
1385 Brown Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 Brown Street have?
Some of 1385 Brown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 1385 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 1385 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 Brown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 1385 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 1385 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.
