1385 Brown Street

Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo has high end updates in this newer boutique building near downtown Des Plaines. In-unit laundry + assigned garage parking. You will fall in love with the 10' high ceilings, generous room sizes. Calcutta quartz kitchen with custom 42" Italian cabinetry, breakfast bar, deep sink and high end stainless appliances. Beautiful tile and exotic marble showers in master bathroom & full guest bath. Other features include: covered balcony w/ 2 entrances, video security system, high tech security cameras throughout the common areas. In-unit Nest thermostat. Pet friendly building too! (cats must be spayed/neutered). Close to downtown Des Plaines, Metra, dining, shopping, bus and interstate access. Menominee Park around the corner.