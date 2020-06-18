All apartments in Collinsville
463 Parkside Commons Ct

463 Parkside Commons Ct · No Longer Available
Location

463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL 62234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1

Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Access to stairs which lead to laundry room and garage.

Upper Level-1 full bath, linen closet in hall, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and access to bathroom, 2nd bedroom

Lower Level- Laundry hook-ups, access to garage

LR-15 x 16
Master Bed-12 x 19
2nd bed-10 x 12

Lease terms:
ONE YEAR LEASE

Standard Pet Policy:
* Pets are welcome! Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.

**Maintenance Free*Lawn care included*Easy highway access*Close to retail shopping and restaurants**

(RLNE5153222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have any available units?
463 Parkside Commons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collinsville, IL.
What amenities does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have?
Some of 463 Parkside Commons Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Parkside Commons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
463 Parkside Commons Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Parkside Commons Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 463 Parkside Commons Ct is pet friendly.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 463 Parkside Commons Ct does offer parking.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Parkside Commons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have a pool?
No, 463 Parkside Commons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have accessible units?
No, 463 Parkside Commons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 Parkside Commons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 463 Parkside Commons Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 463 Parkside Commons Ct has units with air conditioning.
