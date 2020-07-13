/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Collinsville, IL
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/14/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 1 mile of Collinsville
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville
Verified
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.
Claremont
536 36 Hinman
536 North 36th Street, East St. Louis, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Outstanding one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
203 Renee Street
203 Renee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/i2us3RDsovc Single-family home in O'Fallon School District. This home has appx 1300 SF, 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a large backyard. Nice sized living room with lots of windows and a ceiling fan.
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Kettle River
Kettle River
38 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 08/14/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.
2037 Briarbend Ct
2037 Briarbend Ct, Maryville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2044 sqft
2037 Briarbend Ct. Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.
4033 Breckenridge
4033 Breckenridge Lane, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
For Rent...4033 Breckenridge, Pontoon Beach - 4033 Breckenridge Pontoon Beach has been renovated throughout and is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, finished basement and large two car garage on a large lot.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Verified
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified
Lafayette Square
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
