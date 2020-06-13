Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Collinsville, IL

Finding an apartment in Collinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1902 N Keebler Ave Apt B
1902 N Keebler Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1902 Keebler Ave Apt B Available 06/26/20 KEEBLER CROSSING APARTMENT 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with washer/dryer hookups. PET POLICY: 1 pet- $300 refundable pet deposit required with an additional $30 a month rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 Skyline View Dr
211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport! Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month. Trash pickup is included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
286 Skyline View Dr
286 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
286 Skyline View Dr. Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse on Skyline View Drive. Unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for $700/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 1 mile of Collinsville

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lafayette Square
4 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Collinsville, IL

Finding an apartment in Collinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

