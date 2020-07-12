Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Collinsville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collinsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/14/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1052 NOTTING HILL Court
1052 Notting Hill Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1446 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa in Summit Ridge Subdivision, Cheshire Model with Hardwood Flooring in Foyer Entry Foyer, 22 x 16 Vaulted Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built in

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Rolling Oaks Dr
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Rolling Oaks Town Homes Available 07/31/20 Beautiful new construction town home with nearby interstate access for rent in Collinsville! 2 bedroom units with 1.5 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
610 Johnson Hill Road
610 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
910 sqft
2 Br/1.5 BA APT Collinsville, IL - Property Id: 47564 910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
757 Village Dr
757 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 07/18/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
170 Homestead Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome w/ garage Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional floorplan townhouse, and W/D hookups and a 1 car garage. $850 monthly. Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
306 THORNE CREEK Court
306 Thorne Creek Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3368 sqft
Cul-de-Sac Home in Winding Creek Estates, 9 Foot Main Floor Ceilings, 13 x 12 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Provides Brick Hearth Fireplace, 14 x 13 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher,

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Edgemont
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collinsville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collinsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

