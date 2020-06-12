/
3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collinsville, IL
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
2722 Sunset
2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home.
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Huntington Place
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.
34 ARBOR SPRINGS
34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator,
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13
121 MONTICELLO Place
121 Monticello Place, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Capitol Oaks Subdivision with Vaulted Ceilings, 17 x 11 Living Room, 12 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 Master Bedroom with
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1602 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
Old North St. Louis
1522 Hebert St
1522 Hebert Street, St. Louis, MO
1522 Hebert St - 4 beds 1.5 baths 1,292 sqft (RLNE5787620)
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.
19 N 40th
19 N 40th St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
2000 sqft
Large Family Home - Large 1.5 story , 3 bed , 2 full baths... fireplace...large dining room, family room, and sitting room....updated kitchen, Deck . (RLNE4775699)
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
