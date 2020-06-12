/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collinsville, IL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Skyline View Dr
211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport! Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month. Trash pickup is included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
286 Skyline View Dr
286 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
286 Skyline View Dr. Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse on Skyline View Drive. Unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for $700/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Georgetown
3207 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$630
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Club Centre Apartments
202 Ashley Pl, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
$750 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
41 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
$775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse with washer/dryer hookup. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit is required.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Claremont
1 Unit Available
523 North 29th Street
523 North 29th Street, East St. Louis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Saint Louis.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
115 FREY Lane
115 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Ranch Style House in Upland Terrace Subdivision, 20 x 11 Living Room, 11 x 9 Dining Room, 11 x 10 Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 First Bedroom,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
1 of 1
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Similar Pages
Collinsville 1 BedroomsCollinsville 2 BedroomsCollinsville 3 BedroomsCollinsville Apartments with Balcony
Collinsville Apartments with GarageCollinsville Apartments with ParkingCollinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MO