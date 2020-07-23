/
madison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
216 Apartments for rent in Madison County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Pepperwood Court
33 Pepperwood Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, ground level. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Trash included. Patio. Pet ok with $300 deposit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
207 Niagara st.
207 Niagara Street, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bedroom East Alton - Apply today at Brownrents.com for this Very nice two bedroom one bath home featuring lots of hardwood flooring, nice sized fenced in yard with a large carport and a shed for extra storage. pet friendly with an approved pet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 State St B
2433 State Street, Granite City, IL
4 Bedrooms
$635
$635 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 325277 2433 State Street, Granite City, IL 62040 4 beds 2 baths 1862 sq ft Lot size 4356 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Christian Hill
518 William St
518 William Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
518 William ALTON ILLINOIS 2 bed1 bathprivate yard - Property Id: 323401 518 William Alton Illinois..2 bed. 1 bath..very private yard..clean well maintained house..washer dryer stove and new refrigerator all provided..u pay utilities..
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2456 Delmar Ave
2456 Delmar Ave, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
For Rent...2456 Delmar, Granite City - 2456 Delmar, Granite City is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey St
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
780 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2410 maxey street alton il - Property Id: 323106 Spacious house for rent! Walking distance to convenient stores. Washer and dryer provided. Trash and sewer included. Central air. Lots of storage space. Drive way for parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Johnson Hill Road
610 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
910 sqft
2 Br/1.5 BA APT Collinsville, IL - Property Id: 47564 910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 East Alton Street
321 East Alton Street, Marine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1596 sqft
Charming Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 28616 Cozy, well-maintained home sporting many highly desirable features.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
515 Lincoln
515 Lincoln Avenue, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in East Alton. This house features new carpet, new appliances, washer and gas dryer hook-up, covered front and back porches, and a fire pit. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Occupancy 3 people.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wood River
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Anthony Dr Apt D
301 Anthony Dr, Maryville, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
UNIT AVAILABLE NOW One level- living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, one bedroom No w/d hook-ups No Dishwasher Huge closet off bathroom where hot water heater is located Rent includes water/sewer/trash One pet under 25 lbs with a $300 deposit
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
758 Village Dr
758 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/31/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and ½ bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, ½ bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights have apartments for rent.
