735 Clearwood Ct

Amenities
Single Family/Duplex Home
735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504
Call Now: 408-802-6591
This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home.
A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.5 baths, unit with good size yard and fence. Brand NEW floor and freshly painted and laundry/utility in the house. You're minutes from I-88 and close driving distance to the Metra station, Naperville schools, and Chicago will be a breeze. Off-street parking is always available, Pets are also welcome.
Features
-Re-painted
-New floor
- Central Air Conditioning and Heating
- Cable Ready
- In Home Washer/Dryer
Community Amenities
- Flexible Lease Terms Available
- Garage Parking
- Close to Shopping, Dining, Bus Routes and Much More!
- Recycling Available
- Great Neighborhood
Pet Policy
Cats/Dogs OK($200 Security deposit)
No smoking (Extra Charge In-house smoking)
$25/$45 monthly per pet rent
Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant, additional fees may apply.