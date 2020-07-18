735 Clearwood Ct

Amenities

Single Family/Duplex Home

735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504

This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home.



A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.5 baths, unit with good size yard and fence. Brand NEW floor and freshly painted and laundry/utility in the house. You're minutes from I-88 and close driving distance to the Metra station, Naperville schools, and Chicago will be a breeze. Off-street parking is always available, Pets are also welcome.



Features

-Re-painted

-New floor

- Central Air Conditioning and Heating

- Cable Ready

- In Home Washer/Dryer



Community Amenities

- Flexible Lease Terms Available

- Garage Parking

- Close to Shopping, Dining, Bus Routes and Much More!

- Recycling Available

- Great Neighborhood



Pet Policy

Cats/Dogs OK($200 Security deposit)

No smoking (Extra Charge In-house smoking)

$25/$45 monthly per pet rent

Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant, additional fees may apply.