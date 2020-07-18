All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:05 AM

735 Clearwood Ct

735 Clearwood Court · (408) 802-6591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL 60504
South East Villages

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family/Duplex Home
735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504
Call Now: 408-802-6591

This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home.

A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.5 baths, unit with good size yard and fence. Brand NEW floor and freshly painted and laundry/utility in the house. You're minutes from I-88 and close driving distance to the Metra station, Naperville schools, and Chicago will be a breeze. Off-street parking is always available, Pets are also welcome.

Features
-Re-painted
-New floor
- Central Air Conditioning and Heating
- Cable Ready
- In Home Washer/Dryer

Community Amenities
- Flexible Lease Terms Available
- Garage Parking
- Close to Shopping, Dining, Bus Routes and Much More!
- Recycling Available
- Great Neighborhood

Pet Policy
Cats/Dogs OK($200 Security deposit)
No smoking (Extra Charge In-house smoking)
$25/$45 monthly per pet rent
Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant, additional fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Clearwood Ct have any available units?
735 Clearwood Ct has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Clearwood Ct have?
Some of 735 Clearwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Clearwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
735 Clearwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Clearwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Clearwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 735 Clearwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 735 Clearwood Ct offers parking.
Does 735 Clearwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Clearwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Clearwood Ct have a pool?
No, 735 Clearwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 735 Clearwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 735 Clearwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Clearwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Clearwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
